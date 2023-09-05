New From Trijicon

A few months ago, I had the opportunity to spend a few days shooting with the new Trijicon RMR HD. Before we get into the differences from the original RMR, let’s talk carnage.

The units in use were pre-production prototypes. They looked like the final product, but most already had 30 to 40,000 recoil cycles from pre-production testing on them, so they were well used. Engineers and marketing folks from Trijicon on hand made one thing clear: Don’t baby these optics. In fact, we were given full permission (encouragement!) to try and smash them to bits.

Before the optics abuse began, we zeroed our respective samples to a 1″ target square at 15 yards and verified repeatability. Check. This is important because, as we were to find out, the purpose of the abuse was not to see if we could break the new RMR HDs but rather to see if they held zero. No one wearing a Trijicon shirt seemed the least bit concerned about any of us actually breaking one of the optics. And they were right.

First, I used a 2″ thick hardwood bench as a slide racking device, using the front face of the RMR HD as the racking surface “lever.” I’m not talking about “pressing” through the wood; I’m talking about holding the pistol 6″ above the bench and smashing it down on the edge with all my strength. After 10 repetitions, the hardwood was “tore up” as we say here in the south, but the optic kept right on ticking. I loaded up the pistol and went back to the 15-yard firing line. My 1″ zero remained dead on.

Next up, after unloading, I flipped my pistol around, holding it by the muzzle, and proceeded to use the optic as a hammer, again for 10 or 12 repetitions of violent hulk smashing. Wood tore up? Check. Optic working? Check. Perfect zero maintained? Check.

Consider me impressed. I literally beat the living snot out of this thing, and it just worked. Clearly, you’re not going to deliberately do these things in real life. But you will, over time, bash it into walls, tables, doors, cars and whatever else you bump into in your daily travels. Those of you using the HD in a duty scenario will certainly subject it to more hard knocks. The point isn’t that the RMR HD makes an adequate hammer. The point is it will keep working regardless of what adverse conditions you encounter.

So, besides reputational durability, what else is in the HD? It’s now got a top-loading CR2032 battery. So every year or three, when you need to change it, no re-zeroing is required. A forward-facing light sensor can auto-adjust reticle intensity based on the target’s light reading. Or you can manually set it where you like, even setting auto-adjustment limits. The buttons are improved, as are the windage and elevation adjustments. Before, they were a bit mushy but offer positive clicks now.

The mount footprint is identical to that of the original RMR, so if you’re upgrading, no worries: Two screws and you’re done. The deck height is also the same, so whatever co-witness setup you have remains constant.

A couple of other nice enhancements round out the package. You’ll see an indexing ridge on top of the lens housing to aid sighting. And some big news, you now have a choice between a single dot and dot with a 55 MOA segmented circle. Dot options include one or 3.25 MOA, and you can even adjust contrast between the dot and circle. If you intend to do any beach assaults or stand out in the rain, the unit is waterproof to 66 feet.