The Heckler & Koch Volkspistole

I have a friend who spent more than a decade as a CAG guy. CAG stands for Combat Applications Group. This week’s official designation is actually “Army Compartmented Elements” or ACE. They change the name from time to time just to keep the world on its toes.

CAG guys call it the Unit. The rest of us typically call it Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta, or more theatrically — Delta Force. Alongside Seal Team 6, Delta is the nation’s premiere Tier 1 Special Mission Unit. CAG guys are the finest shooters on the planet. I was a soldier. This guy was a stone cold warrior.

Their standard long gun was the Heckler and Koch 416. Combining all that is righteous and wholesome about Eugene Stoner’s AR15 with the never quit operating system of the HK G36, the HK416 is generally recognized as the most capable assault rifle in the world. That’s the reason Delta uses them.

My buddy did more than half a dozen combat tours. He once told me they would start a tour with a spotless rifle and then shoot on live operations most every night. They might not clean their weapons for weeks or even months. That’s how reliable those 416’s were.