The Ruger American Pistol

Best Features

Price. Right off the bat, note the Ruger American’s retail price of $579 (9mm or .45 ACP models). As you learn more, you’ll likely get a sense of the value of this gun — exactly the way we did after living with it for a while. But don’t get trapped into thinking a simple price war will sway police purchasing professionals or the consumers who might consider this gun. Yes, a duty gun needs to be a good value. But it should be more than that too.

Light weight. Pick up an unloaded Ruger American. Your inner sense will suggest Ruger engineers did what they could to eliminate unnecessary weight. Put it on a digital scale and you’ll get a reading of 30.76 ounces. But the gun feels perfectly balanced and does nothing to interfere with a natural draw and point of aim. It “hefts” as they say — right. Interestingly, apparently ruggedness doesn’t need to be compromised by lightweight construction. Ruger assures robust durability in the American. In fact, they say this gun will handle the sustained use of +P ammo.

Front strap checkering. Over the years, we’ve seen frontstrap checkering looking like waffles, checkers, scales, pyramids and other shapes. Some help purchase; some not so much. The Ruger American’s frontstrap sports rows of very small, raised diamonds. They’re excellent, helping my hand lock around the stocks. On the back strap, rows of larger, raised diamonds do their part to increase purchase, too. They are firm, secure, almost like just resting your hand on a piece of 220 grit sandpaper, without the “cutting” feel. I think you could manage a 1,000-round, week-long handgun class with it and not have to resort to duct-taped fingers to prevent bloodshed.

Trigger. With a familiar-looking built-in safety centered in an otherwise semi-flat-faced trigger, the Ruger American offers what it calls a “short take-up” with “positive reset.” The take-up is indeed short at just over .25″, requiring a 5- to 6-lb. pull before breaking cleanly. Words which don’t describe the trigger pull: mushy, vague or gritty. Words which do describe the trigger pull: short, smooth, crisp. In short, I liked it a lot, but only when I stopped to think about it. In fact, my buddy and I found the trigger to be forgettable in all the right ways. We aimed, fired and half-smirked as the Ruger delivered fun, fast, accurate shooting.