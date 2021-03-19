SIG SAUER P365X ROMEOZero Adds XL Features
The SIG SAUER P365 has been popular since it was announced in 2018, perhaps only surpassed by its larger brother, the P365XL. Adding roughly half an inch to both slide/barrel and frame length, the XL model not only offers gun owners a slightly longer sight radius, larger grip and 12-round capacity, but also adds a slide optics cut and flat-faced trigger — growing trends in the handgun market.
However, thanks to the gun’s Fire Control Unit design, standard P365 owners wanting the benefits and versatility of the longer frame could simply purchase and install a P365XL Grip Module for as little as $60. Running a red dot, though, would require a new slide or the existing slide to be milled — a pricey upgrade on top of the cost of the optic itself. Altogether, converting a P365 to a P365XL can rack up a tab nearly as expensive as the gun itself.
Given the popularity of the P365, the features of the P365XL and aftermarket interest in P365 conversions, SIG SAUER has answered the call with a new factory offering — the P365X ROMEOZero.
Combining the P365XL XSeries Grip Module and XSeries flat trigger with the shorter P365 barrel and slide, the P365X is also topped with a 3MOA SIG SAUER ROMEOZero red dot from the factory for the ultimate in concealability and capability. The P365X also features an X-RAY3 day/night front sight (rear sight built into the ROMEOZero), integrated flared magwell and two 12-round magazines.
Measuring 6” long, 5.5” tall (with optic) and 1.1” wide, the P365X weighs an even 18 oz. And because the slide dimensions are the same as the standard P365, the new P365X will fit in any P365 holster that accommodates an optic.
Carrying an MSRP of $829.99, the P365X falls in line with the cost of conversion, without the hassle of doing it yourself.
Specifications
Model: P365X ROMEOZero
Action: Semi-Auto
Caliber: 9mm
Capacity: 12+1 (2 magazines)
Frame: Micro-Compact, XSeries P365, Black
Dimensions (L/H/W): 6″/5.5″/1.1″
Slide: Stainless Steel, Nitride
Barrel: 3.1″, Carbon Steel
Sights: X-RAY3 Day/Night Front Sight
Optic: SIG SAUER ROMEOZero (3MOA)
Trigger: XSeries Flat
Weight: 18 oz.
MSRP: $829.99
For more info: sigsauer.com