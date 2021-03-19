SIG SAUER P365X ROMEOZero Adds XL Features

The SIG SAUER P365 has been popular since it was announced in 2018, perhaps only surpassed by its larger brother, the P365XL. Adding roughly half an inch to both slide/barrel and frame length, the XL model not only offers gun owners a slightly longer sight radius, larger grip and 12-round capacity, but also adds a slide optics cut and flat-faced trigger — growing trends in the handgun market.

However, thanks to the gun’s Fire Control Unit design, standard P365 owners wanting the benefits and versatility of the longer frame could simply purchase and install a P365XL Grip Module for as little as $60. Running a red dot, though, would require a new slide or the existing slide to be milled — a pricey upgrade on top of the cost of the optic itself. Altogether, converting a P365 to a P365XL can rack up a tab nearly as expensive as the gun itself.

Given the popularity of the P365, the features of the P365XL and aftermarket interest in P365 conversions, SIG SAUER has answered the call with a new factory offering — the P365X ROMEOZero.