Sixgun Savvy

Some day, whether you like it or not, you may be required to know how to shoot a revolver. A battlefield pickup or your buddy’s, either way you need to make it run. Indeed, if it’s by choice — even if unusual in today’s world of auto pistols — the revolver bearer is by no means under armed. Sure, in some cases revolvers have a limited number of rounds, so it seems to me — after marksmanship — your priority would be an ability to load the revolver as quickly as possible.

A redeeming value of a revolver is in case of a failure to fire, you simply compress the trigger and bring another chamber into line. This, by the way, should only be done under conflict conditions and not in the case of range practice exercises. In fairness — if you like fair stuff — a flaw of the revolver is a squib load not clearing the cylinder, sticking in the forcing cone. Then the gun will lock up tighter than a drum, and it will be time to make ready with the Red Ball Jets or go to another gun, period. There’s always a thorn, no matter how attractive the rose.

Basics should be applied, as always, at minimal ranges and at moderately sized targets. With 100 rounds and based on the number of charge holes, try the following. And remember, all of this should be fired DA, which is the smoothest and safest way to shoot a revolver.

Make your target two paper plates aligned one above the other and topped off with a 3″x5″ card on an 18″ by 30″ piece of cardboard. Or, whatever target rings your bell. If you don’t like the plate concept, just have a target with three zones to replicate the three zones on the human anatomy: head, chest and pelvis.

Key points? Shoot well; keep your eyes on the target area during the reloads and let empty brass and used speed loaders drop on the ground= during this whole exercise.