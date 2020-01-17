Sortin' Out The Glocks

Newest

One of the latest GLOCKs offered, and one of the most popular, goes back to the beginning somewhat with both the numbering system and configuration. This is the tan-colored 19X, mating a Model 17 grip frame with a Model 19 slide. It was originally aimed at possible military acceptance. It’s basically the same 9mm pistol GLOCK submitted to military testing with the only noticeable difference being the lack of a thumb safety on the commercial model, as provided on the military model.



The 19X was the first GLOCK I really liked. Two things caught my eye immediately. First was the color, as instead of the traditional black this GLOCK is a tan color with a somewhat mottled finish on the slide. The second feature that realistically is more important to me is the fact there are no finger grooves in the front strap. Finger grooves are okay if your fingers happen to fit and mine rarely did. This particular GLOCK has been so well accepted, law enforcement has asked for a black version for their use and the result is the Model 45, which is not a .45 but actually a 9mm.



The 9mm GLOCK 45 has a few minor differences from other Generation Five GLOCKs. There are forward cocking serrations on the slide and this slide is not marked with “Gen 5” roll marks. Instead of the crescent shaped cutout found on the bottom of the front strap the GLOCK 45 has a small ridge blending smoothly into the flare on each side of the grip frame, adding a 1/8" bevel to the front of the magazine well.



I figured the GLOCK 19X would be the last GLOCK in a long time that would really appeal to me. Walking into Buckhorn Gun Shop in the closing days of January of 2019 I was greeted by my friend Cactus saying, “Here is a gun I think you will want to see.” With those words he pulled out a two-toned semi-auto turning out to be the latest GLOCK, the Model 48. Once I had it in my hands I thought, “I think I want this one.”



This Fifth Generation GLOCK is in 9mm and from the side looks much like a GLOCK 19, however the width has been greatly reduced making this compact pistol much easier to conceal. It also looks very attractive with its typical black frame set off by a silver colored PVD coated slide. It immediately appealed to my eyes and felt exceptionally good in my hands. Barrel length is 4.17" and the magazine is a single stack with a capacity of 10 rounds, also adding to the ease of concealability. GLOCK 45 magazines will not fit in the 19X though.