Ruger Wrangler Cartridge Belt
The matching cartridge belt is made from the same steerhide, carrying 30 rounds of rimfire fun in traditional style leather loops. The loops are woven into the back of the belt and riveted in place at each end for a durable, long-lasting retention system.
You’ll have a blast thumbing cartridge from the loops like your favorite Western hero. The cartridge belt comes in sizes from 30" to 50", perfect for any sized six-gunner. The belt is 2½" wide and tappers down to the sturdy brass buckle.
Having your holstered hogleg hanging stylishly from your hip, as you saunter along your way, will put some fun in your step. So, whether you’re headed to camp, checking the back forty, or simply doing some much needed plinking, Galco Leather has the holster and cartridge belt for you.