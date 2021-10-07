It’s been a few years now since Ruger released their budget-priced Wrangler, and boy, has it made an impact from kids to cantankerous codgers! No matter your skill level, everyone has room for another .22 handgun, especially when the price makes it easy to have one, no matter what your budget is.

The Wrangler is still a hot commodity, but with the bare bones basic price, there is room to “spruce up” your shooter. Doing this accomplishes several things. The first, it separates yours from everyone else’s, it’s fun to do so, and the personal touches make the gun seem more yours. I’ll show you some of the changes I made with mine.