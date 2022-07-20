Online Exclusive: NORTHERN PRECISION ADDS MORE CALIBERS

Springfield Armory Exclusive OD Green XD-M Elite 4.5" OSP 10mm

Green Is The New Black
Written By Ashley McGee
Green is the new black. At least when it comes to the Springfield Armory XD-M Elite 4.5″ OSP 10mm anyway.

If you recall, at the start of summer, Springfield Armory announced they were bringing in the 10mm cartridge to their XD-M Elite line of premium handguns. Now, just in time for fall hunting season, they’ve released an exclusive variant developed specifically for sale by Sportsman’s Warehouse with an H-232 Magpul® OD Green Cerakote finish on the slide.

Built on a solid foundation, the XD-M Elite 4.5″ OSP 10mm combines impressive capacity with powerful performance. The 4.5″ match grade Melonite® finished barrel maximizes ballistic performance, and the highly ergonomic frame houses a double-column stainless steel magazine that provides a 16-round capacity. Two magazines are included with the pistol.

MSRP $675

Springfield-armory.com

