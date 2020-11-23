Springfield Armory’s recent addition to their 1911 line, the Ronin, offers classic retro styling combined with modern “improved shootability” features. Beginning with the all-steel 5″ barrel gun, the next logical step was the shorter model with 4.25″ barrel and light aluminum frame. It debuts under the Ronin Operator name. You can think of it as an homage to the Colt Commander .45 of the mid-20th Century.

It’s about three-quarters of a pound lighter than the all-steel full-size model, something I appreciate after 60 years with 1911s. It comes with a single-lever thumb safety with positive on and off, beavertail grip-safety and a two-tone nod to the 1980s in finish. It comes with three Mec-Gar eight-round magazines. Sights are excellent: red fiber optic front and a big-notch rear sight with a ledge to allow one-handed slide racking against the belt in an emergency. The magazine well is lightly beveled.

This style of .45 has been with us for 70 years. Cocked and locked (modern Springfield Armory 1911s are drop-safe) and equipped with a properly adjusted grip safety, they’re probably safer to tuck in a waistband than most striker-fired pistols in an emergency when there’s no time to holster up. Think of it as “going commando” with your Commander-style .45 and the nine fat sluggers it has on board to protect you and your family.