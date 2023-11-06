"Stealing" A Classic 1911

Do They Shoot?

To be frank, the sights on the pistol are too small, but everybody’s sights were too small back then. The grip width is the very essence of perfection, and this classic heater drops into my palm like it was born there. At rest, the trigger has just the tiniest smidgen of a wiggle, just like the originals.

Slap a magazine full of .45 ammo into the butt and rack the slide in a forceful, intentional, manly fashion. This is a serious gun cut out of big blocks of serious steel. There’s none of the flimsy “Glocktastic” plastic to be found anywhere. The 1911A1 is heavy, tough and mean, just like the nation originally producing it.

Recoil is serious without being unpleasant. The experience hearkens to the first time I met the 1911 professionally back when I initially donned the uniform. All of our guns back then had been through the rebuild process a time or three; all showed their age. My modern RIA Standard GI .45 is tight and quiet when you shake it. Our GI-issue 1911’s back in the day rattled like a baby’s plaything. However, they also never failed us, and those big fat bullets meant not having to say you’re sorry in any language.

The gun rocks through a magazine in short order, and tactical reloads set the standard for everything else. My wife’s grandfather, one of my favorite people, carried a gun such as this through two years of combat in North Africa and Europe during World War II. He carried his pistol alternately in either a shoulder holster or a low-ride thigh rig he made himself. His gun kept him alive throughout the war, and he has more combat cred than anybody I ever met.