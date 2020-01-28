Taurus .357 Raging Hunter

Raging Hunter

That’s the fun gun; now we look at the more serious example. I chose the .357 Magnum version for its versatility and also the fact it’s so much more enjoyable to shoot. There are several versions offered in the three chamberings, however I went with the 83/8" barreled version — a two-toned sixgun. The cylinder and barrel assembly are both matte black while the frame is matte stainless. Total weight of this 7-shot .357 Magnum is right at 43 oz. empty, so it’s no lightweight. This, coupled with the very comfortable rubber grips with the red insert in the back and the porting of the barrel make it exceptionally comfortable to shoot.



Much of the weight comes from the very heavy full under lug barrel. Actually this whole assembly fits over the barrel. The entire wide top rib of the lug consists of a full-length Picatinny rail for the ease of installing a scope. For most of my testing I used a 2X Leupold to remove as much human error as possible. The main option for sighting is excellent, though, consisting of a slightly undercut flat black post front sight matched up with a fully adjustable square notch black rear sight.



The cylinder on this Taurus .357 Magnum locked both at the front and the back. This requires pressing forward on the latch behind the cylinder shield and downward on the latch in front of the cylinder at the same time to swing the cylinder out to the left. With its two-tone finish the Raging Hunter is quite attractive. The right side of the barrel assembly is marked “TAURUS” while the left side reads “RAGING HUNTER.” The Taurus Raging Hunter is heavy enough — whether scoped or with the factory sights — I would pack it in a shoulder/across the belly holster rig or pack.



Taurus has a reputation for smooth actions on their DA revolvers. The double-action operation is quite acceptable and smooth, however, when we come to the single-action trigger there is no way to describe it except, well … awful. I gotta’ believe this is an anomaly and somebody missed this during final inspection as it’s very odd to have this, but it’s the truth and is what I found. You can bet once I purchase it — and I like it so much, I’m definitely going to — my gunsmith will bring it down to a much more acceptable and usable 3–4 lbs.

