Taurus .357 Raging Hunter
And A TX22 Update
Shooters buy firearms for many reasons including self-defense, hunting, target shooting and just plain old plinking. Many of the handguns purchased are for use afield; getting off the beaten path and traveling sagebrush and foothills. Anyone traveling these areas requires a reliable handgun as a companion. It can be anything from a .22 to one of the largest .500 custom revolvers. Each of us has to decide just what our needs are.
Taurus has recently introduced two handguns serving quite well for our travels afield. One is a very lightweight .22 semi-auto pistol, while the other is a heavy 7-shot .357 Magnum revolver. I can’t think of any more useful sidearms for most of us than a dependable .22 pistol and a .357 Magnum sixgun. They are not the do-all and end-all — but rather a nearly perfect beginning.
Taurus offers several versions of .22 revolvers as well as double action .357 Magnums, however, I think this is their first full size .22 chambered semi-auto. The .22 has been labeled the TX22 while the .357 Magnum capitalizes on the original Raging Bull nomenclature to give us the Raging Hunter. This model is also offered in .44 Magnum and .454 chamberings giving us a choice depending on what we are likely to encounter in our off the pavement excursions.
TX22
Iknow David Freeman covered the TX22 (American Handgunner Mar/April 2019) but thought this follow-up would be good. I’ve lived with this test gun for quite some time now. Did it hold up? You bet!
I started everyone in the family, kids and grandkids, shooting with a .22 pistol. Now more than 50 years later my oldest daughter still shoots .22’s with me once a week. For the past summer I’ve been taking along various .22 pistols from different manufacturers. We always have a supply of many different .22 cartridges to try and several of these pistols were quite prone to jamming with some versions of the ammo. In fact, it happened so often my daughter decided she would learn how to take care of jams herself instead of asking me to do it. Sometimes it gets very frustrating.
However, the past few weeks have been very enjoyable as she’s been shooting the Taurus TX22. This little pistol costs one-half to one-third of some of the others, however it always, and I mean always works. No matter what ammunition we try every round always feeds and ejects. I have personally put over 600 rounds through this Taurus and have never had a failure to feed or eject. It is a rare semi-auto .22 with this attribute.
The TX22 is a full-sized pistol with a 4" barrel and a magazine capacity of 16 rounds, with two magazines supplied. Holding this many rounds is also very rare for a .22 pistol. Total weight is just over one pound. Sights are excellent too, with a white dot front and white dots on both sides of the rear notch (adjustable for windage and elevation).
The trigger is exceptional especially for a .22 pistol with an MSRP of $349. It is smooth, very smooth and as the pull begins it rotates slightly and then starts straight back. It’s designated the precision-design Taurus Pittman Trigger System (PTS). The engineers said they specifically wanted a great trigger on this gun and they succeeded. This striker-fired .22 also has an extremely comfortable grip with an aggressive pattern for secure handling. It’s available both with and without an ambidextrous manual thumb safety.
Accuracy & Features Galore
Today many .22 semi-autos have a threaded part of the barrel extension for attaching a suppressor or muzzle brake. This sticks beyond the front of the slide and requires a thread protector when not being used. It’s also not very attractive. Taurus shows their innovation and ingenuity another way in this area. Instead of a threaded portion of the barrel beyond the front of the slide Taurus provides a suppressor adapter collar that can be attached to the barrel if needed and when not it’s out of the way.
During my actual testing, 12 different .22 loads were tried with the average groups at 15 yards for 10 shots being right at 1.5" to 1.75". The most accurate load was the Federal “325” bulk pack hollow points with a muzzle velocity of just over 1,025 fps and a group for 10 shots of 1.25". This is by no means a target pistol which will drop them all into the X-Ring, however it’s an excellent fun gun for plinking as well as a gun one can carry as a trail pistol with confidence knowing it will always work.
Although it’s light in weight the size is such it makes a good understudy for inexpensive practice as it feels much like a 9mm polymer “duty” type pistol. And apparently trainers know this and are beginning to put it to work doing that very thing. I particularly enjoyed it shooting plates — not steel plates but 8" paper plates. The low price of the pistol, ammunition, and targets make for very inexpensive practice. The price and tough finish add up to an excellent choice for carrying in a tackle box, backpack, or pickup truck as well as packing easily on the hip. That is, if I can ever pry it back out of my daughter’s fingers!
Raging Hunter
That’s the fun gun; now we look at the more serious example. I chose the .357 Magnum version for its versatility and also the fact it’s so much more enjoyable to shoot. There are several versions offered in the three chamberings, however I went with the 83/8" barreled version — a two-toned sixgun. The cylinder and barrel assembly are both matte black while the frame is matte stainless. Total weight of this 7-shot .357 Magnum is right at 43 oz. empty, so it’s no lightweight. This, coupled with the very comfortable rubber grips with the red insert in the back and the porting of the barrel make it exceptionally comfortable to shoot.
Much of the weight comes from the very heavy full under lug barrel. Actually this whole assembly fits over the barrel. The entire wide top rib of the lug consists of a full-length Picatinny rail for the ease of installing a scope. For most of my testing I used a 2X Leupold to remove as much human error as possible. The main option for sighting is excellent, though, consisting of a slightly undercut flat black post front sight matched up with a fully adjustable square notch black rear sight.
The cylinder on this Taurus .357 Magnum locked both at the front and the back. This requires pressing forward on the latch behind the cylinder shield and downward on the latch in front of the cylinder at the same time to swing the cylinder out to the left. With its two-tone finish the Raging Hunter is quite attractive. The right side of the barrel assembly is marked “TAURUS” while the left side reads “RAGING HUNTER.” The Taurus Raging Hunter is heavy enough — whether scoped or with the factory sights — I would pack it in a shoulder/across the belly holster rig or pack.
Taurus has a reputation for smooth actions on their DA revolvers. The double-action operation is quite acceptable and smooth, however, when we come to the single-action trigger there is no way to describe it except, well … awful. I gotta’ believe this is an anomaly and somebody missed this during final inspection as it’s very odd to have this, but it’s the truth and is what I found. You can bet once I purchase it — and I like it so much, I’m definitely going to — my gunsmith will bring it down to a much more acceptable and usable 3–4 lbs.
.357 Bite!
In spite of the heavy trigger pull — or perhaps because it required extreme concentration — the test-fired groups are exceptionally good. In fact so good I can say this is the most accurate double-action .357 Magnum sixgun I have ever encountered. I can hardly wait to see what it will do with a decent trigger pull! Average groups for six shots at 25 yards were all well under 1". Quite often the groups were simply one hole. The most accurate load is a load I have used in .357 Magnums for many years now, the Black Hills 158-JHP. Clocking out at just over 1, 300 fps from the long-barreled Raging Hunter, it put six shots in 5/8" at 25 yards.
Not only did it shoot all jacketed bullets well, it also did the same thing with cast bullets. That’s somewhat of a surprise because of the ported barrel. Often the porting will cause distortion and inaccuracy of cast bullets. Not so in this example as once again my groups were well under a 1" average. One of my heavy-bulleted loads, the Cast Performance Bullet Co. 187-gr. FNGC over 13 grains of W296 clocks right at 1,250 and results in consistent groups of 3/4" for six shots at 25 yards.
At one time, beginning in 1935, the .357 Magnum was the most powerful sixgun cartridge available. This changed in 1955/56 with the introduction of the .44 Magnum followed by several other more powerful cartridges, including the .454 Casull. All of these big bore cartridges are certainly above the .357 Magnum in muzzle energy. This may be, however, with all the progress in ammunition and bullets, the .357 Magnum is an even better choice than it was when Col. Wesson used it to take deer, antelope, elk and bear with it in 1935.
In fact with all the progress in ammunition and bullets, the .357 Magnum is better than ever. I would certainly not hesitate to use it on deer-sized game, antelope, or feral pigs with the proper ammunition. With its built-in accuracy the Taurus .357 Magnum Raging Hunter is certainly up to the task in the hands of a shooter who chooses his ammunition, distance and quarry carefully.
For more info:
www.taurususa.com
