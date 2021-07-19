Twenty-Two Scoop

The pair of “Taurii” on my desk are some of the most interesting rimfire pistols I’ve had in my hot little hands in quite some time. An extension of the more traditional TX 22 rimfire handgun, the Competition model adds size, extras and a new slide and frame interface.

The slide is an open top design, reminiscent of the Taurus and Beretta 92 series. The open top of the slide forward of the optics mount allows full rearward travel of the slide during recoil, so the optic doesn’t move — at all. With no “lockup” to repeat shot to shot, accuracy should be enhanced.

The TX 22 sports a polymer frame with an aluminum slide. You’ll get three 16-round magazines or if you live in a Republik, you can order a 10-round version. The magazines are polymer, but they still drop freely with a press of the left-side release button. That’s reversible if you prefer it on the other side.

You’ll also note safety levers on each side of the frame — a necessity, since the TX 22 Competition is a single-action pistol.

The only other visible controls are a slide lock lever on the left side and a recessed takedown release. This mechanism is flush with the frame just above where you’ll place your trigger finger. Rounding out frame features, you’ll get a two-slot Picatinny rail up front for lights, lasers, or if you’re feeling really spunky, a pistol bayonet.

The sights are three dot variety with twist. I’ll assume the rear sight design is also a nod to the competition mission of this pistol. While the front is fixed through the side à la GLOCK, the rear is adjustable for both windage and elevation. Inside the rear sight outer body is a floating section housing the actual rear notch. Two independent screws on the right side allow separate adjustment of windage and elevation so you can match point of impact to point of aim for your chosen load. This is particularly handy for .22 LR pistols given the variety of bullet weights, jacket material and velocities.

The trigger face is wide with a rounded contour, somewhat reminiscent of a DA revolver. There is about 3/8″ of light pressure take-up followed by a smooth break at 4.75 lbs. I did notice the take-up stage smoothed out with use.