Texican STI .45 Colt

Even Better?

STI makes a lot of claims about the Texican. There is no doubt it feels good and looks good; so much so I will give it an “A” for fitting and finishing. All of the claims, all the fitting, all the finishing, really mean nothing unless it is also accurate. Not to worry, the Texican also gets an “A” for accuracy. Every factory load and handload tried produced anything from good to exceptional accuracy. This in spite of the fact as this is written it is winter here in the Northwest and the shooting was done indoors. There is an incredible amount of difference in how I see the sights with indoor lighting compared to natural lighting. The accompanying chart will show just how well the Texican shoots. If this were my sixgun I would have to turn the barrel, as it shoots 21⁄2″ to 3″ left for me. Again this is indoors and I never adjust the sights on a fix-sighted revolver until it has been shot in natural light.

One thing has not been mentioned about the Texican and this one thing proves once again manufacturers will go to the edge of excellence and then do something to keep from perfectly crossing over. With the Texican this one exception is found in the grips which are described as unbreakable ABS Polymer.

I certainly realize grips are highly subjective and regular readers know most of my sixguns and semiautos are fitted with custom stocks. Sometimes this is for esthetics and other times for practicality. The grips on the Texican are in a word, awful. Someone decided to place sharply checkered grips on this beautiful sixgun. I thought everyone knew one of the reasons a traditional single action with standard .45 Colt loads is so easy to shoot is the fact smooth grips allow it to roll in the hand, which not only then places the thumb in the perfect spot to re-cock the gun as it comes down out of recoil, it is also very comfortable. Both USFA and Colt use checkered hard rubber stocks but the checkering is very subdued compared to that found on the Texican grips.

I also realize that my hands are much more tender than they were 30, 20 or even 10 years ago. With that in mind I tell you 100 rounds of 260 grain bullets at 900-1,000 fps from the Texican left me with a red tender spot on the palm of my hand. Even though these grips are ill-conceived and whoever came up with them should be sentenced to firing a minimum of 500 such rounds, it’s a situation easily remedied by a pair of custom stocks, which is exactly what the Texican deserves anyway. With this one minor exception (easily changed) I pronounce the Texican as an exceptional single action sixgun. Retail price of the Texican is $1,260 and worth every penny.

Subscribe To American Handgunner

Get More Revolver Content Every Week!

Sign up for the Wheelgun Wednesday newsletter here: