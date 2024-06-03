Crazy Unhinged Politics

Anarchists are a timeless scourge. Distilled to its essence, anarchism is a nonsensical philosophy occupying the farthest left position on the political spectrum. Anarchism advocates for the abolition of any formal authority, including government, capitalism, and nation-states, to be replaced by stateless free associations. The most common contemporary analog would be Antifa.

The true anarchist posits people are inherently good — that if left to their own devices, homo sapiens will just naturally do the right thing. As near as I can tell, such folks have never actually met a real human being. My personal experience as a soldier, physician and actual person informs me otherwise. In sum, anarchists are delusional idiots.

Back in the late 19th century, Leon Czolgosz was fairly typical of the genre. Leon was a Polish-American immigrant and full-time professional loser. He toiled briefly in a glass factory but was laid off in 1893. His sordid financial straits, combined with some baseline gullibility issues and disillusionment with the Catholic Church, led him to anarchism.

It would be fine if anarchists held private meetings and kept their delusional psychopathy to themselves. However, anarchists are quick to want to impose their unhinged worldview on the rest of us. In Europe, in Czolgosz’s day, that meant widespread political assassination and terrorism.

Czolgosz was an unabashed acolyte of radical writer Emma Goldman. He thought they should hang out. Eventually, Emma got a stalker vibe and stopped returning his calls. Czolgosz was already awkward, probably because his name had a deplorable excess of consonants. Being rebuffed by his favorite literary lunatic kind of pushed him over the edge.

Now unemployed, spurned, and more than a little bit crazy, Czolgosz began to project his many manifest shortcomings onto the person of President William McKinley. Like most of his ilk, Czolgosz was unable to assume responsibility for his own personal failings, opting rather to believe he would actually have been awesome had it not been for that awful President McKinley. Czolgosz subsequently sought out Walbridge’s Hardware Store in Buffalo, NY, and bought a cheap .32-caliber Iver Johnson Safety Automatic revolver. It was likely all he could afford. Having secured his weapon, Leon Czolgosz resolved to assassinate the President.