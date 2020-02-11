The Best Ever Revolver Cartridge!

Huh? What?

It’s the .45 ACP! That’s right, the .45 Automatic Colt Pistol (ACP) is the very best ever round for ordinary, everyday revolvers. Its case capacity is correct for its bullet weight and ballistics, with no tiny charges of powder floating around in a huge case meant originally for black powder. It was the first revolver cartridge used in “speed-loaders,” otherwise known as half-moon clips. And now there are full-moon clips too. And, it’s capable of fine accuracy from some guns. It’s one of the easiest and most versatile cartridges for reloaders, and it has a stepbrother identical except for having a rim on the case, if that trips your trigger instead of fiddling with clips. That, of course is the .45 Auto Rim.



In 1917, when the United States stuck its nose in a European war, it did it without having enough weapons for its army. In regards to pistols, we were sorely shot of Model 1911s. Smith & Wesson and Colt already had big bore revolvers, so it was a simple matter to make them for .45 ACP, except there was no rim for the star-type extractors for case ejection. Hence half-moon clips came into existence. Together, over two years, those handgun manufacturers turned out nearly a third of a million US Model 1917 revolvers for the American government.



Mating the .45 ACP with big-frame revolvers was such a good idea that post WWI both companies kept them in their catalogs: Colt until 1944 and S&W until — well until now, with some recesses along the way. Besides 1917s, S&W’s versions have been Models 22, 25 and 26. They had names instead of numbers prior to 1957. The S&W ’17s and Model 22s have been fixed sight “service revolvers” while the Models 25 and 26 have been intended for paper punching and had proper adjustable sights for such. Along the way I’ve owned them all. Colt’s only .45 ACP revolver was their New Service, along with a target-sighted version called Shooting Master. While I’ve owned several Colt 1917s, I’ve never even seen a Shooting Master .45 ACP. I don’t know vintage prices on the Smith & Wesson .45 ACP revolvers, but an original 1935 Colt catalog says their fixed sight New Service cost $34 while the target-sighted version was $52.50.