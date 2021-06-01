Wasp Vision

Springfield Armory has offered their Hellcat as an OSP (Optical Sight Pistol) for some time now. In this configuration, the rear slide deck is cut to accept a micro red dot sight. However, this design also retains the superb Hellcat luminous sights.

The Tactical Rack U-Notch tritium-powered sighting system on the Hellcat is, in my opinion, the finest in the industry. This design looks like a grinning glow-in-the-dark cyclops and is both fast and intuitive. The RDP allows you to retain the use of your iron sights co-witnessed through the new Hex Wasp micro red dot optical sight.

The Hex Wasp is Springfield Armory’s first foray into electro-optical sights and is purpose-designed for this micro compact application. There are no external switches. The sight is always on and includes an auto-dimming feature that automatically adjusts the brightness of the dot for ambient conditions. The rugged lightweight housing is cut from 6061 T6 hardcoat anodized aluminum and features easy-to-grip serrations on the front, rear and sides. The glass lens is scratch-resistant and treated to minimize glare. They also offer a slightly larger version suitable for full-sized handguns and rifle applications called the Dragonfly.

The dot is 3.5 MOA, and the unit runs more than 65,000 hours on a CR2032 battery you can buy at Walgreens. Under real-world conditions, you can expect two years between battery changes. Refresh the battery every other birthday and you’re good. The Wasp is IPX7 waterproof. This means it can be submerged to one meter for up to half an hour. If your life involves putting your carry gun through stuff like this, then your problems are worse than mine. The architecture of the Wasp mimics that of the Shield RMSc, so it mounts without an adapter.

The unit weighs a mere 0.7 oz. and will still fit in most standard Hellcat holsters. Windage and elevation adjustments are accomplished via a small included hex wrench, though mine was zeroed perfectly from the factory. All up the Hellcat RDP synergistically becomes more than the sum of its parts.