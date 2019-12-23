A Door’s Opened
Last year, at Shootists Holiday at the NRA Whittington Center, I was introduced to a gentleman by the name of Bobby Tyler. Bobby is the proprietor of an enterprise called Tyler Gun Works in Friona, Texas. He turns ordinary — and some not-so-ordinary guns — into works of art. He does color casehardening and bluing, and has some highly talented engravers on call. He can even color caseharden stainless steel.
I saw a number of very impressive examples of his work, including some Ruger Shopkeeper .22’s, and Republic Forge 1911’s far beyond my budgetary constraints. Several months later, at a writers’ event at Gunsite, I had an opportunity to shoot a number of these guns — and I saw an opportunity.