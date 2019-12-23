Several years ago, I was at a local gun show helping my shooting buddies offload a bunch of guns from departed friends. There were some pricey items, but at the end of the day all that was left were a few odds and ends — including a rather decrepit 1920s-vintage S&W M&P .38 revolver. It had maybe 5–10 percent of its original blue finish. It appeared to be in working order, and had a nice old pair of stag grips. I felt sorry for it, and bought it for the grips.



I’ll readily admit I have a weakness for guns with character, guns having been around the block a few times, reeking of history. My friend Bill refers to them as “catfish anchors,” and claims I run a no-kill shelter for old junk. Now, that’s just cruel, but we’re still friends.



At the range, several days later, I fired the old Smith with some mild 148-gr. target wadcutters. The groups were decent, not tight, but nothing tumbled and the gun stayed in one piece. I retired it to my gunroom, where it shared a display wall with other dubious treasures.