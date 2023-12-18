The Crew-Served Handgun

Hunting Monsters

Radislav Zaric was an inveterate butcher. One of the principal architects of the Srebrenica Massacre, Zaric had overseen the extermination of some 8,000 POWs during the Bosnian War. He referred to himself as the “Serbian Adolf Hitler” and acknowledged his life’s calling was the eradication of Muslims. Zaric was eventually convicted in absentia of war crimes by the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia in the Hague. That made him Operation Razorback’s problem.

Operation Razorback was a joint CIA-Department of Defense unit. Using advanced SIGINT (Signals Intelligence) and HUMINT (Human Intelligence) assets, Task Force planners ultimately isolated Zaric inside a run-down flat in Serb-dominated Bijeljina. Under cover of darkness, a strike team consisting of Navy SEALs supported by a platoon of U.S. Army Rangers infiltrated Zaric’s neighborhood.

The Rangers deployed to the four corners surrounding Zaric’s modest apartment block and secured the roads both in and out. At the same time, the SEAL assault element quietly cut the padlock securing the service entrance and made their approach. Night vision goggles turned darkness into daylight. The team wielded a variety of weapons ranging from HK MP5 submachineguns up to an M60E4 belt-fed beast. The point man, however, just carried a pistol.

However, this wasn’t just any pistol. The man’s HK MK 23 was massive, powerful, and quiet. Sporting a custom sound suppressor and an IR laser designator, the weapon was both maneuverable and lethal. In the tight, filthy confines of Radislav Zaric’s pigsty of a dwelling, the MK 23 was most at home.

Trouble first came in the form of a snoozing guard with a local M70 version of the Kalashnikov sitting across his lap. The big man startled when the point man entered the dimly lit room and then reflexively raised his AK. The SEAL put him down with a quick, quiet double tap.

Once they were stacked outside Zaric’s bedroom, the demo man touched off a ribbon charge that blew the door out of its frame. Zaric was in zip ties before his mistress knew anything was amiss. Ten days later, he was standing in the dock at the Hague to answer for his genocide. For the SEALs of Task Force Razorback, it was another day, another monster.