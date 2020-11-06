The Dead Man's Gun

Public Enemy Number 1

John Herbert Dillinger was an unrepentant career criminal whose violent exploits captured the imagination of an American population ground down by the deprivations of the Great Depression. The younger of John Wilson Dillinger and his wife Mollie’s two children, John’s dark nature was apparent from the outset. Dillinger stole his first car at age 19. He enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the battleship USS Utah, but eventually went AWOL.

Prison is where an amateur criminal turns professional and it was in jail Dillinger made the friends who would facilitate his meteoric criminal career. He learned how to rob banks from Herman Lamm’s associates and established professional relationships with gangsters the likes of Pete Pierpont and Homer Van Meter. A month after his parole from the Indiana State Prison he robbed his first bank, making off with a cool $10,000. That would be about $200,000 today.

In a one-year span, Dillinger and his gang robbed an even dozen banks, becoming both infamous and wealthy in the process. However, with notoriety and fame came the relentless attention of Melvin Purvis and the U.S. Bureau of Investigation, the precursor to today’s FBI. After sundry shootouts, jail breaks and girlfriends wooed and lost, John Dillinger ultimately found himself in Chicago.

Dillinger recovered from a gunshot wound to his calf incurred when he had blasted his way out of a St. Paul, Minn., apartment complex. He subsequently decided he now desperately needed a little anonymity. On May 28, 1934, Dillinger and his buddy Homer Van Meter went under the knife in the living room of a crooked local businessman named James Probasco. After nearly dying from the crude general anesthetic, Dillinger awoke with a new face and obliterated fingerprints thanks to an ex-con physician named Dr. Wilhelm Loeser. The procedure cost Dillinger $5,000 or about $95,000 today.