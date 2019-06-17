The Dragoons

Details

At this point the finish and stocks applied to Colt’s revolvers as supplied to the U.S. Government were all the same. That is their frames were color case hardened, as were their hammers and rammers. Barrels and cylinders were blued. Stocks were cut from one piece of walnut and inlet so the grip frame fit around them. Most likely no stronger arrangement for handgun grips existed until the advent of polymer frames with their grips molded integral. For the civilian market Colt was much more accommodating. Options such as ivory stocks, silver, nickel, and even gold plating became available.



A word about the construction of Colt Walker and Dragoon grip frames is appropriate. They consist of two pieces: a trigger guard and a back strap. With the Walker the trigger guard was cut from brass but the back strap was steel (or iron). However, Colt decided for some reason with all three Dragoon versions to make the entire grip frame of brass. The trigger guard bolts to the frame with three screws, the back strap bolts to it with two screws, and then the two parts connect with one screw at the bottom.



Those six screws were the true weak point of Samuel Colt’s revolver design. With even a slight amount of jostling about such as happens with every step a horse makes, those six screws work loose. Left unchecked for a period of time and they will fall completely out. That especially wouldn’t be good if one’s travels took them to distant, unsettled places as was common with U.S. Mounted Dragoons. Although seldom if ever mentioned in historical accounts it’s a safe bet that Colt revolver toting fighting men carried a proper size screwdriver as part of their kit.