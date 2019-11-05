The extreme danger of squibs:

Don’t Misinterpret

This example demonstrates how undercharged loads can easily lead to damaged guns and injuries. It’s possible to misinterpret a squib as a misfire or a successfully fired round if the gun appears to function normally. Also, many of us shoot fast, whether it’s for fun, training or competition. Split times between shots is measured by fractions of a second. If a squib gets far enough down the barrel to allow a revolver’s cylinder to turn or cycles the slide on a semi-auto pistol, and we don’t notice it or are too far into the trigger pull to stop, that’s when your fun day at the range turns into a very bad day.



In all my decades of shooting, this was the one time when getting a blast of hot gas in the face was a good thing. It was a warning something bad would happen if I pulled the trigger again. The gas escaped because the undercharged load was not generating enough pressure to expand the brass enough to seal the chamber like it does with a normal powered load.



Handloaders need to take special care to ensure their light loads will operate safely in their guns. The usual advice of not going below published load data has new meaning for me. Even some published low power loads might not be appropriate.



It serves as a stark reminder we have to be extra vigilant when testing low pressure/low velocity loads. The danger of a stuck bullet is real. The reality we might not be aware of a stuck bullet is also very real. I feel fortunate the bullet was protruding from the barrel because I might not have seen it if it was deeper. I wasn’t looking for a stuck bullet, because that thought hadn’t entered my mind at the time. I got lucky. Very lucky.



I was surprised how little powder was required to cycle the slide of the MC14. Just one-half grain of HP-38 produced enough energy to eject the fired case and load another round. The bullet traveled less than an inch down the barrel, but this made plenty of room for the next round to fully chamber and be ready to fire again.



The bullet only needs to move far enough down the barrel to allow the next round to chamber. With my examples, a primer alone did not move the bullet far enough. Yet the bullet was stuck firmly in the rifling. It took a squib rod and some whacks with a hammer to remove it. How far the bullet moves might depend on the length of your barrel’s throat, and the weight, length, shape, bearing surface and hardness of the bullet. Any difference in these features can allow the bullet to move far enough to make room for another round to fit in the chamber.



I’ve demonstrated it’s surprisingly easy for some pistols to cycle even when the bullet is stuck in the barrel. These are the most evil types of squibs because the shooter might not be aware of what has happened and try to fire another round. I hope this illustrates how easily something can go wrong, and reminds people to be wary if something appears out of place when you shoot, stop immediately and check the weapon.

You might be saving yourself from a really bad day.

