The FP-45 Liberator Pistol from Vintage Ordnance

Datu Del Rosario nursed his cigarette and burned with hate. The accursed Japanese occupation forces had seized Manila in April 1942. Now, nearly two years later, Del Rosario and his people chafed underneath the Japanese boot.

The man had ample motivation. His sister had been dragged off to join the comfort women, attractive girls press-ganged into sex slavery for the occupying Japanese troops. Datu had resigned himself never to see her again. Tonight, however, she would be avenged.

The Japanese officer kept a girlfriend in this building. His regular dalliances had become predictable. For that, and a great many other things, this evening he would die.

As the Japanese Captain exited the structure, Datu snubbed out his cigarette. The Japanese officer wore a meticulously pressed khaki uniform and tall brown leather riding boots polished to a high sheen. He carried his holstered pistol on the right and his regulation sword on the left. His haughty air telegraphed to all comers he feared nothing. The Filipinos were little more than cattle to him.

The officer stepped into the alleyway across the street and turned to the wall. Without looking over his shoulder, the man fumbled with his fly and began urinating on the side of the building. His heart in his throat, Datu knew it was time.

Del Rosario retrieved the blocky handgun from his pocket as he staggered into the street. With one practiced motion, he made as though he stumbled and retracted the striker with his left hand. He then pressed the primed gun behind his leg and wobbled toward the alleyway.