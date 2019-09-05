The "I"s Have It

Trend-Setter

S&W introduced its first I-Frame, the .32 Hand Ejector, in 1896. It was so named because, quite literally, the user had to swing the cylinder out of the solid frame and eject the empties by hand. It’s surprising to think this was a radical departure for the time, but there you have it. Three years later in 1899, S&W introduced a scaled-up version of the I-Frame capable of handling the higher pressures of the .38 Special cartridge. This gun, the venerable .38 Military & Police, was built on a sturdier “K” frame and eventually morphed into what we know today as the Model 10.



Admittedly, Smith’s .32 Hand Ejector wasn’t the first-ever solid frame design with a swing-out cylinder, but it was the model essentially defining the “before” and “after” periods of the company’s revolvers. From the I-Frame forward, just about every revolver coming out of Springfield, Massachusetts, generally looked like we think a Smith is supposed to. The company did make a few adjustments to the lock work, including moving the cylinder stop from the bottom to the top of the frame, and by 1903 the cylinder release was relocated to where we’re used to seeing it.



Really, the only thing antiquated about this I-Frame is the cartridge it shoots. The .32 was introduced chambered for the .32 S&W Long, a round intended to give the 32 S&W a little more oomph. By any modern standard, it’s still anemic, pushing a 98-gr. bullet at about 718 fps for about 112 ft.-lbs. of energy. By comparison, your rack-grade .32 ACP will produce about 158 ft.-lbs. of energy and a .380 ACP will clock in at about 200 ft.-lbs.