Practical Impressions

Polymer-framed handguns are de rigueur these days. Everybody makes them. However, in most everybody’s gun you can find something that could be made just a little bit better. Not so much with the IWI Masada.

The grip-to-frame angle approximates that of the revered 1911, so it feels right for most corn-fed Americans. The Masada sports a full-sized frame with an EDC barrel, so it packs about like a GLOCK 45 or G19X. The controls and general feel of the piece are comfortable, convenient and familiar.

The top of the slide is cut to accept a micro red dot sight, and the gun comes with a variety of mounting adaptors. This military-grade rugged combat pistol incorporates everything a modern defensive handgun should. The bilateral controls, easily maintained architecture, customizable grip, sleek lines and optics-friendly design are all things real-world users demand in a proper fighting firearm.