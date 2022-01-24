The Beginning

Back in 1927, Elmer Keith was writing for American Rifleman. He talked of long-range sixgun shooting at distances many thought preposterous. Harold Croft, a fellow sixgun enthusiast from Philadelphia, Pa. was intrigued by Elmer’s claims. They communicated via mail, with Elmer inviting Croft to his Durkee, Ore. ranch for a month.

Croft accepted, bringing a “suitcase full of guns” as Elmer described it. Upon arrival, Elmer nailed some boards together, making a 4’x4′ target and sets it a measured 700 yards away. Using his sitting “Keith” position, hands locked between his knees, head resting on his saddle, Elmer started shooting, hitting the target with every gun Croft brought. Keith even hit the board with a 2″ slip-gun. Croft became a true believer.

Croft spent much time and money improving standard Colt SAAs, looking to develop lightweight weapons for self-defense. He designed four different featherweight models from SA Army and Bisley Colts, calling them #1 through #4. Elmer regarded Croft’s #3 grip as perfect, considering it “the finest ever put on a sixgun.” Consisting of a Bisley backstrap mated with an SAA guard and front strap, the Bisley back strap was bent to the same angle as the SAA front strap and guard.

Excited, Elmer sent a Colt back with Croft, “to be worked over” explaining what traits he wanted from Croft’s guns, along with a few of his own ideas. Elmer said he wants the #3 grip-frame, along with target front and rear sights. He wanted the gun to be left full weight, not reduced, for better balance.

Besides the grip from Croft’s #3 gun, the Base Pin Locking Latch is the second most recognized custom feature on the #5. R.F. Sedgley designed the mechanism, which positively locks the base pin in place, making it impossible to “jump” from recoil. A swinging latch mounted on the frame fit into a square groove of the base pin. Elmer also wanted an oversized base pin head for easy removal in the field.