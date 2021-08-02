Mechanics

I’d call my hands medium-sized, yet unlike many “higher-cap” grip frames, the MAX-9 fits me just fine. There’s no stretch to reach the trigger and my fingers close around the grip fully. My wife, Suzi, has long, slender fingers, and she pronounced it comfy too. A bit of Ruger magic, I assume. The grip texture is a molded-in rough surface, a bit like skateboard tape, just aggressive enough to hold, but not so gritty as to be irritating in use.

A classic recoil-operated, striker-fired design, the MAX-9 comes with no big surprises. At about 5.95″ long and 4.69″ or 4.95″ tall — depending upon the mag used — the gun still sits nicely in your hand due to the high beavertail in the grip frame. There are no removable grips, but there are very subtle thumb-swells built into each side near the top. While you can’t actually rest your thumb on them, I found they do serve to sort of index your hold nicely. Something I particularly like is the fact the rear of the trigger guard is formed “up” offering a bit more room for your fingers to grip. It’s a small touch but makes a big difference.

Models are available with or without a thumb safety and sights are a nice bold fiber optic front with a tritium circle and a wide cut-out rear. Interestingly, the sight cuts fit stock S&W auto sizes, so there are plentiful sight options out there. There’s no mag-safety, so it can be fired sans-mag (and you’re reminded of that with a line of text on the slide). The mag release can be swapped out to either side by the user, which is pretty much de rigueur today and also very handy. The left side shows the safety (at the rear), slide lock and then take-down pin window moving toward the muzzle. While take-down does need a pin or punch, it’s very easy to manage and you don’t need to pull the trigger to accomplish it. No oopsies.

The trigger is the typical “flipper” type and, unlike many, is smooth and wide. My test gun showed an average of about 5 lbs., 6 oz. over 10 tries. The pull itself is longish, but smooth and without much of the “sponginess” you often feel with a polymer gun. The single-feed double-stack magazines are well made, easy to load, and I had zero issues with reliability with the MAX-9 over about 300 rounds fired. Not a surprise at all, as I honestly can’t recall the last time I had a malfunction of any sort with a Ruger auto. Ruger says the mags are also Teflon coated and do feel a bit slippery in the hand.

The slide is good-old carbon steel, with some sort of black-oxide coating, and the frame is glass-filled nylon. I also think the heavy bevel treatment on the slide makes perfect sense, making holstering or pocket carry easier. There’s an external extractor evident, along with a tiny window in the top of the chamber area to peer into for a glint of a chambered case.