Operation

Being striker-fired, the MAX-9 uses the rotary design previously used by Ruger in other designs. Basically, the trigger is pulled, then the sear is cammed while a plunger is moved, allowing the striker to slam forward firing the gun. The gun can’t go off unless the trigger is pulled to the rear, so it’s a solid, safe design.

I found the fact Ruger uses a sort of built-in chassis — aluminum, non-removable — to hold the firing mechanism to be noteworthy. This way cross-pins are not relying on the “plastic” frame to keep the bits in-line and running smoothly. It’s simple and elegant and highly functional. I think this will also contribute to a more reliable, consistent trigger pull as time and wear build up. I’d honestly believe you could take a MAX-9 and 10,000 rounds of ammo and have no problems shooting it all. If you could find the ammo, that is.