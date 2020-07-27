Taking It For A Spin

If you are able to brush your own teeth, you can run this pistol well. The manual of arms is the same as that of any striker-fired pistol you’ve ever hefted. As regards the manual thumb safety, use it if you want, don’t if you don’t. I think it’s the bee’s knees.

The long snout, undercut frame, and light-recoiling cartridge all combine to make this pistol shoot like a directed energy weapon. Recoil is perhaps 70 percent of a comparable 9mm pistol and follow-up shots are preternaturally fabulous. The Ruger-57 will drop a double tap like Jane Austen turns a phrase. Were I blessed with a tractor trailer-load of Federal 5.7x28mm ammo, I could shoot this thing until I starved to death.

The generous barrel and slide make the Ruger-57 exceptionally accurate. I could print 1″ groups at 13 meters off a simple rest until I got sick of doing it. The slide locked back over an empty box every single time and the gun’s optimized everything makes it fast and cool.

Drag out a few plastic milk jugs filled with water and get ready for fun on an apocalyptic scale. Those small-caliber high-velocity bullets explode a fluid-filled container like a hand grenade. There’s not much ambiguity regarding whether you connected with your target or not. It either explodes, or it doesn’t.

On that subject, 27-gr. loads are commercially available that produce a muzzle velocity of around 2,300 feet per second. If my math is correct, this should reliably light off Tannerite. Like liberal politics, venomous snakes, or electricity, you don’t want to be standing so close you get any of this on you. However, I can’t wait to get my mitts on some of the stuff and see what sort of mischief I might foment with it.