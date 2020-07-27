Details
In a sea of many splendored handguns littering the nation’s sundry gun emporia, the Ruger-57 is legitimately unique. Lightweight, high tech, beautifully executed, and cool beyond the capacity of the language adequately to describe, the Ruger-57 is my new favorite pistol. I defy you to heft the thing, jack the slide, and launch a few of those zippy little Federal 40-gr. bullets downrange without breaking into an expansive involuntary grin.
For starters, the Ruger-57 just looks sultry. The gun is a wee bit longer than most, yet at 24.5 oz. remains unnaturally lightweight given its prodigious 20-round magazine capacity. The angular lines and sleek particulars make the weapon look like something out of a science fiction film. In addition to its radical chambering, everything about the Ruger-57 reflects the current state-of-the-art in modern combat handgun design.
The lightweight polymer frame is nicely stippled and aggressively undercut for a high hold. There is a generous length of Picatinny rail on the dust cover. The flat-faced trigger is both comfortable and crisp. The reversible push-button magazine catch is just the right size. The slide release is smallish, but most of us slingshot our slides during reloads these days anyway. The bilateral thumb safety is long, positive and awesome.
Some people are inexplicably bigoted against manual safeties. I’m an ardent fan. If you have some religious aversion to the thing, just leave it disengaged and act like it’s not there. As for me, I like the extra hedge against an accidental discharge.