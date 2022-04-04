The Savage Model 1907 Pistol: Eating Colt’s Lunch

Not Hammer Time

Though appearing to have a hammer, the Savage Automatics are not hammer-fired. Where the “Hammerless” Model 1903 Colt is a hammer-fired pistol with the hammer concealed under the slide, the Model 1907 Savage Automatic is a striker-fired pistol with the end of the striker extending out the back of the slide like a hammer. I see three advantages of attaching the end of the striker to an exposed cocking lever. First, you can cock the striker by hand to make it easier to rack the slide back to chamber a round. This was important for many women shooters, a demographic that Savage targeted. Second, the externally mounted cocking lever made it easy to see or feel if the striker was cocked. Finally, in the event of a misfire, the striker can be re-cocked without racking the slide. This being said, it takes some substantial thumb strength to cock that striker lever! Even a man can’t do it while maintaining a shooting grip.

Savage introduced its first pistol to the public in 1908 and kept them in production for nearly 20 years. Reliable, well made, well finished and well-advertised, the guns seem to have sold as fast as Savage could make them. Savage ate Colt’s lunch in the pocket .32 automatic market, outselling them domestically from 1909 through 1914 and then again after the World War in 1919. During the war, Savage fulfilled large orders for its pistols from the French military (and a small order for the Portuguese military). Still, most of their wartime manufacturing work was focused on producing Lewis light machine guns for the Allied Nations. The last model of the Savage Automatic pistol, the Model 1917, was offered in their catalog until at least 1928. In total, Savage made over 272,500 pistols over 20 years. The .32 ACP models outsold the .380 ACP guns by nine times.

I expect the Great Depression had a lot to do with discontinuing the Savage Automatic line. To Colt’s relief, Savage never made another pistol.

