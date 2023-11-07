All of the dedicated sixgunners in my acquaintance have several things in common. Certainly not the least of which is having spent much time during their younger years staring at pictures of custom sixguns in Elmer Keith’s book Sixguns. Many of us have searched out his old articles from the 1920s and 1930s found in the American Rifleman. Early in our marriage, Dot and I had some tough times. I was attending college full time and working full time to provide for Dot and our three little kids. One of the many things which helped to keep me going was to be able to look at those pictures and dream of someday. Someday – when I would actually have such sixguns I could call my own.

All of the men and establishments connected with Elmer Keith and his custom sixguns, such as Harold Croft, E.F. Sedgley, J.D. O’Meara, Neal Houchins, King Gunsight Co. and the Gun Re-Blue Co., were long gone before us I could ever afford anything close to the work they provided. That’s the downside. The wonderful upside is the fact we have a dozen or more custom sixgunsmiths plying their trade today who are every bit as good, and probably even better.

At the top of this list is a southern gentleman, a man I am proud to have as a friend and fellow Shootist, Hamilton Bowen. Hamilton is not only a superb sixgunsmith he is also one of the most articulate fellows one is likely to encounter, and both of these skills are evident in his book The Custom Revolver. Add in the fact that he also has a superb sense of humor and has a book not only highly informative but oh so wonderfully readable. Education, which is enjoyable and painless seems, to last much longer.

Hamilton’s formal education consists of majoring in history and English in college, then graduating from Trinidad Gunsmithing School, and in recent years, actually graduating from law school. All of these combined affect his outlook on life as well as his custom gunsmithing, and he is especially driven by his love of history, which is reflected in some of his custom sixguns inspired by the old classics. Who else but Hamilton would use a Ruger Redhawk to build a modern version of the S&W 1917 double action revolver of World War I?

Obviously Hamilton has also been captivated by those old custom sixguns of Elmer Keith and Harold Croft. He has carried out many of Croft’s lightweight sixgun ideas on single actions such as hollowed out recoil shields and loading gates; also stepped down shapes on frames all of which reduce weight.