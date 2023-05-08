The Sixguns Of John Linebaugh

New Doors

At the time I had been shooting the .45 Colt for more than 25 years. I was 17 when I bought the first 71⁄2″ 2nd Generation Colt SAA to arrive in my area in 1957, followed by one of the very first .45 Ruger Blackhawks in the early 1970s. The latter gun set new standards for the .45 Colt and allowed me to shoot 300-grain bullets at 1,200 fps. Little did I know what doors were about to open for me. The caller was custom gunsmith John Linebaugh and he sent me one of his custom .45s built on an El Dorado frame with a new 101⁄2″ barrel and oversized cylinder. The cylinder used up all the frame window possible and also was extended so there was no excess gap between the front of the cylinder and the frame.

That particular gun and loads were written up in American Handgunner (Jan/Feb, 1985), in fact it was the first article I did for Handgunner. I was very skeptical and perhaps I should have had more faith in Linebaugh, but at the time I did not know him. Since then he has become a good friend and also proven to be a top gunsmith, and a man who can be believed when it comes to big-bore single actions.

Using that first .45 Colt Linebaugh custom revolver, bullets of 260-grains, both cast and jacketed, were driven over 1,700 fps; 310- grain bullets to 1,565 fps; 325-grain bullets to 1,600 fps; and 385-grain bullets to 1,300 fps. Now remember at the time I was using a “Heavy Load” of 300-grain .45 Colt bullets at 1,200 fps. John’s sixgun added over 350 fps to that muzzle velocity. That experience made me a believer in John Linebaugh and his custom guns.

One of the main keys to the success of Linebaugh’s sixguns was, and is, close tolerances. Brass from factory .45 Colt loads expands .004″ or more in many factory chambered .45 Colt single-action sixguns; John’s custom .45s, even with heavy loads, expand only .001″ in diameter above the base of the cartridge, the pressure being contained by the tight cylinder rather than the brass.