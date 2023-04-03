The Taurus 856 Executive Grade

Executive Shooting

From that first range trip with my vintage wadcutters, I was impressed with how the Executive shot. I was able to consistently shoot into about an inch and a half or less at 7 yards, with a best 14-yard group of 2.35″ — all standing unsupported. At 25 yards, I put one cylinder into around 3.7″ from standing and shaved a tenth of an inch off when I rested my hands on the bench. And remember, this is a defensive pistol, not a target gun, and that’s all shooting double action. While the trigger doesn’t noticeably stack, it is possible to stage it near the end of its travel by using precise trigger control.

Recoil was about what you would expect for a smallish revolver: on the brisk side of mild, with a tendency to torque in the hand. For those used to auto pistols, a revolver will school you on shooting technique. Even if you don’t want to carry one, the revolver’s unforgiving tendency to punish inconsistencies in both where and how hard you hold the gun, as well as the trigger press, will quickly point out your shortcomings. The harder kicking the gun is, the more dramatically it’ll show up on the target. Or off it.

I fired around 400 rounds through the Executive, including the aforementioned 148-grain mid-range wadcutters from Western, 130-grain FMJ from Federal, Federal’s Punch 120-grain +P jacketed hollowpoint and handholds assembled on my Dillon 550 using Bullseye powder and 158-grain semiwadcutters supplied by Blue Bullets. The most commonly used bullet at the USPSA Nationals for four years running, Blue Bullets get their name from the proprietary polymer coating applied before sizing, which reduces leading. It also reduces your exposure to lead from handling them during loading, something I’ve started to think about after nearly 25 years of handloading lead bullets.

Around 300 rounds, I noticed the screws began loosening on the Executive. The grip screw, cylinder latch and crane screw (which fell off in my hand) all shot loose, as did the ejector rod. This may be a function of thread configuration, as threads can be cut to varying degrees of engagement depending on the use to which the item is put or manufacturing concerns like the degree of difficulty, expense and risk of tap breakage required to cut the varying depths. As it turns out, I did have a “pre-final” model. After speaking with Taurus about this, the company told me they’d already addressed the issue with all new production guns by adding Loctite to the screws. That should help address the issue.

The only other criticism I have of the gun is that the grips, while classy, are a bit narrow for my taste. A slimmer profile makes concealment easier, but I prefer something a little more hand-filling for shooting. They also would not clear a speedloader, which either means using speed strips to reload or “clearancing” the grips, which is likely to make them less pretty. I’d probably change them to something like Eagle’s Secret Service grips. As Taurus pointed out in our conversation, grips are the easiest and least expensive thing to change on a revolver.

All in all, a tidy package capable of doing what it’s for and doing it with class, and one that leaves me wondering what’s next in the Executive line.

For more info: TaurusUSA.com,

TheBlueBullets.com, FederalPremium.com, ProTechKnives.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner