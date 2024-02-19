The Vudoo Gun Works Möbius 1911

Particulars

Our test gun is Melonite-finished and delivered sans iron sights. In their place there is a Leupold DeltaPoint Pro. Once you take its measure, nothing is faster or more intuitive.

The Möbius 1911 is offered in 9mm, .22LR and .45ACP. While a steel-framed 1911 in either .22 rimfire or Georg Luger’s timeless defensive cartridge is undeniably dreamy on the range, the argument could be made the .45 ACP is the more serious option. John Moses Browning designed the gun around this big manly cartridge from the outset and the Möbius 1911 manages all that power both comfortably and well.

We all know the origin story. Old JMB was tasked to conjure a pistol cartridge to service the drug-addled lunatics American troops encountered during the Moro Uprising in the Philippines. While his European counterparts seemed satisfied with a compact cartridge pushing a 115-grain full metal jacket bullet, Browning simply doubled it. In few other spaces will you find a more unfiltered example of what it means to be an American.

