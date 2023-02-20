Thirty Eights

There has been a passel of .38s since the first metallic cartridge one was introduced in the early 1870s. There have been puny ones and snorty ones; rimfires and centerfires, civilian ones and military ones. Some .38s were meant only for revolvers and some only for autoloaders, but some of the revolver .38 cartridges ended up in autoloaders anyhow. Some .38s were indeed .38s but most were .35 caliber; at least one was .36 caliber, and one other was .40 caliber. There have been .38 Shorts and .38 Longs, .38 Specials and .38 Autos, .38 S&Ws and .38 Colts.

There is even a .38 Super, but there has never been a .38 Magnum despite what many mystery and crime novel hacks have written. That said there indeed has been a “.38 Magnum” in performance if not in name. Some .38 handguns, both revolvers and autoloaders, are awesomely accurate, and some .38 handguns, most usually revolvers, are much less accurate and I’ll explain why shortly. Most people in the know about such things consider the .38 Special as the minimum revolver cartridge that should be used for home/self defense. And I know for certain it is about the largest cartridge non-enthusiast people can be taught to shoot with any degree of proficiency.

About the first one of note was the .38 Colt, and it indeed used a .38 caliber bullet or pretty close to it. It came out about 1874 for Colt’s New Line pocket revolvers but it was also almost instantly put into what are called “conversions” although they really weren’t. (See Shooting Iron in this issue for details.) Then in 1877 Colt introduced their little double action .38 “Lightning” — so named by a distributor, not by Colt.

Now understand this; Colt bored the barrels of those early .38s with .375 inch groove diameters, which is nominally equivalent to their previous cap & ball .36 caliber revolvers. Then the ammunition was built with outside lubed, heel-type bullets running from about .376″ to .380″ in diameter. Cases were only about .88″ in length and held about 18 grains of black powder.