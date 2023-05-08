Tomorrow's Revolver, Yesterday

A New Tradition

Unfortunately, I’d never had a chance to try out one of these Remington- pattern guns — a deficiency I decided should be addressed. I spotted a Traditions Firearms 1858 Army Revolver for $359 on their webpage and immediately added it to my cart — remember, you can buy black powder firearms directly and have them shipped right to your door. I also picked up a 100-pack of their .44-cal., 140-gr. revolver round balls and a 50-pack of .44/.45-cal. “Wonder Wads.” Along with some CCI muzzleloader percussion caps, I also decided to grab some Hodgdon Pyrodex 44/30 Pistol Pellets. Described by the company as being “designed to bring cap and ball revolvers into the modern age!” I figured the Pyrodex pellets, packing in a 30-gr. volume for .44/45-cal. cap and ball revolvers, would be a great match for a revolver so far ahead of its time.

The revolver that arrived was a beauty to behold. The steel parts had a deep blue finish with exceptional polishing on the metal, with the flats of the octagonal barrel sporting crisp edges and no waves. The triggerguard is of polished brass, the hammer is color case-hardened and the attractive walnut grips feature brass bushings for the single blued steel grip screw. While the barrel sports “Pietta” and “Made in Italy” modern markings, the gun’s craftsmanship truly hearkens back to an earlier era. Did I mention I was a sucker for black powder revolvers? I will say I was struck by the massive size of the gun. Admittedly, I’ve been a bit spoiled by today’s “plastic” guns weighing in around 25 oz. or so, and having an overall length in the 7″ range. By comparison, this revolver seems like a small artillery piece. Although the smooth, unfluted six-shot .44-cal. cylinder is surprisingly petite, the rest of the revolver is massive. It weighs in at nearly 3 lbs., has an 8″ barrel and an overall length of 14.5″. Needless to say, this is not a good candidate for CCW in your front pocket!

I took the Traditions out with the round balls, CCI caps, Pyrodex pellets and all the other accoutrements of black powder shooting and headed to the range. It had been a while since I’d fired a cap and ball revolver, but I fell back into it quickly. I quickly sported a broad smile behind the white smoke as I ran several cylinders through the Traditions revolver. The Hodgdon Pyrodex pellets made loading much simpler, and all in all it was a great outing.