Each year, the ATF publishes the Annual Firearms Manufacturing and Export Report (AFMER), providing detailed firearm production and export numbers for a given year. However, due to the extensive volume of data entailed, reports are published roughly nine months after data is collected, meaning the 2019 AFMER has only recently been published.

More than 125 pages long, the AFMER includes a summary of firearm totals, followed by pages divided by firearm type, listing every manufacturer responsible for producing a single pistol, revolver, rifle, shotgun or “Misc. Firearm,” further broken down by caliber. Calibers are grouped so as to account for a wider range of cartridges up to said caliber. For example, the “To .50” grouping includes revolvers chambered for rounds larger than .44 Magnum and up to .50 caliber (e.g., .45 Colt, .500 S&W, etc.).

An interesting, detailed look at who is producing what and how much, last year we examined the top revolver producers of 2018. One year later, we’re back to see who rose into — and who fell from — the top 10 in 2019.