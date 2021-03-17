7. Kimber
Behind the popular K6s line of .357 Magnum revolvers, Kimber produced 9,000 wheelguns between their Yonkers, N.Y. and Troy, Ala. plants in 2019 — their first year operating in the southern state. While both locations put out nearly identical totals, it’s expected more will come from Alabama in the future following Kimber’s announcement to move its corporate headquarters to Troy.
Total Revolvers: 9,024
2018 Rank: #8 (9,609)
8. Frank Roth Co.
An unspoken secret of the firearms industry, companies often outsource production to machine shops to supplement in-house manufacturing. A Connecticut-based engineering, machining and welding company who has worked with “some of the largest and most highly-respected small arms manufacturers,” Frank Roth Co. is located less than 20 minutes from both Ruger and Charter Arms operations with Colt also not far away. Coincidence? Maybe. Either way, FR upped their production in 2019 to nearly 5,000 revolvers.
Total Revolvers: 4,953
2018 Rank: #9 (1,490)