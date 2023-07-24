Trigger-Meister Jerry Miculek

The Grip

“Let’s have a look at your grip.” I uncased my old S&W 19 and holding it around the frame with my left hand began seating it in the web of my right hand.“Ah, a bullseye shooter,” smiled Jerry. “That’s a fine grip for a single action auto, or for a cocked revolver where the trigger hardly moves. It’s not so good for really fast double action shooting with a trigger movement of half an inch. With your bullseye grip the trigger finger has to be fully extended to reach the trigger, and you’re putting some pressure on the side of the trigger. During a fast double action string you’ll likely be pushing your shots to the left.” Ah so.

“Shift the hand more to the right side of the gun (for a right-handed shooter, duh). Extend the trigger finger through the guard so the finger touches the trigger between the first joint and the knuckle. You won’t shoot like that, but it gets the hand in the correct position.” This may be one of those “secrets” we hear about.

“Move the trigger finger back so the pad of the finger, halfway between the tip and the first joint, is on the trigger. For best leverage it should be low on the trigger, certainly no higher than midway. The base of the finger is well away from the frame, and there’s about a 90-degree angle at the knuckle. Now you can press and release the trigger straight back and forth, along the axis of the gun, without putting on side pressure.”

Jerry also has another way of teaching the proper revolver grip.

“Stand with your heels against a wall and pick out a target squarely in front. Hold the revolver around the frame with the left (weak) hand and align the sights on target. Now just bring the right hand up and grip the gun without disturbing the sight alignment and you should have the correct grip.”