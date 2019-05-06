Trigger Nometry

Actions

Because there are different action types (single-action and double-action) and different mechanisms (hammer-fired and striker-fired) all the trigger movements we’re going to discuss don’t occur with every gun. Most guns have a hinged trigger, meaning it rotates around a pin. The hinged design is helpful for triggers that must both cock and fire the gun.



In contrast, 1911s have a straight-pull trigger. Its only movement to fire the gun is straight backwards. The sear on a 1911 is behind the grip in line with the trigger. The trigger has a bow traveling on both sides of the magazine well to connect with the sear at the back part of the grip.



Trigger movement is classified into two main parts — Pre-Travel and Over-Travel. Pre-Travel is everything occuring up until the time the sear breaks and the gun fires. The first thing you generally encounter in practically every gun is take-up, also called slack. With take-up you don’t encounter any resistance, so you don’t really feel anything. On most of my 1911s, there’s about .125" of take-up.



I have a Taurus 24/7, which is a DA/SA striker-fired pistol. If the gun is in the double-action mode, the take-up is .25" or slightly more, but if it has been fired and is in the single-action mode, the take-up is more than .75". In the first case, you meet resistance almost immediately and the gun eventually fires when the trigger is almost at the frame. In the second case, you don’t meet any resistance until the trigger is almost at the frame. In either case, the point at which you start feeling that resistance is the wall. From the wall until the trigger breaks, the resistance you feel is creep.



The mainspring is being compressed as the sear is being moved. You don’t get creep in a single-action gun or when a DA/SA gun is in the single-action mode because the resistance from the mainspring was already overcome when the gun was cocked. In that case, the sear’s job is simply to release the hammer or striker so the mainspring action can slam it forward to strike the firing pin.



In some guns, while you’re in the creep stage, you may feel steps or inconsistent movements in the sear. These steps will typically require you to add more force to reach the break. These steps are what’s called trigger stacking. Most triggers exhibit some stacking, perhaps imperceptible, but a trigger making you pull harder and harder as you approach the break has what is usually called “stacking issues.”