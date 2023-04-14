Unicorn Hunting

And Finally, The Quest …

out landing one of these classic guns of my own. I bet you thought I had forgotten. These timeless iconic wheelguns still grace the Colt website today. They list six different variations in both .45 Colt and .357 Magnum. Barrel lengths come in 4.75″, 5.5″ and the period original 7.5″ versions. Case-hardened frames, 1873-standard rubber grips and gorgeous blue highlights define the genre. Each model sports a disheartening “Out of Stock” label where the “Take Me Home” button should be. Demand for Colt’s archetypal wheelgun has likely never been higher, but the company originally birthing the thing is not really in a position to take advantage of it.

Quality Italian clones can be had at really sweet prices. The guns on the Colt website are all monotonously listed at $1,799. The samples I found on Gunbroker.com were typically going for substantially more.

I poked around a bit trying to get the real skinny on contemporary production. Some guy on Reddit claims they are currently releasing about five guns per day through their standard harem of distributors. Maybe this dude knows what he’s talking about. Or perhaps he is just some kid in his parents’ basement with a healthy supply of hallucinogens and an internet connection.

You’ve likely got to know somebody to land one of those guns nowadays. Nepotism is always a bad thing unless it helps me. It’s how I got mine.

I have written for the gun press for a quarter century and as a result have made a few friends in interesting places. A dear friend who is well connected helped me out, though I did end up paying top dollar. Once the gun arrived it was everything I had imagined it might be.

The fit is literally flawless. Peering into the deep, wet-looking blue finish is like sneaking a glimpse through the pearly gates. The action cycles like greased glass, and the angry end of the cylinder is scarier than the shark in “Jaws.”

I never thought I’d be That Guy. I should shoot the gun, but I just can’t bring myself to do it. So why exactly did I lay down the better part of two grand and call in a serious solid to purchase a clunky .45-caliber wheelgun almost identical to dozens if not hundreds of others readily available on the open market? Because it’s got the cool little horse engraved into the side, of course.

For more info:

www.colt.com, Ph: (800) 962-2658

Subscribe To American Handgunner

Get More Revolver Content Every Week!

Sign up for the Wheelgun Wednesday newsletter here: