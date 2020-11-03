Made from carbon steel with Webley’s famous deep blue finish, the 6-shot, top-break self-extracting revolvers feature 3” barrels, curbed double-action triggers, black polymer grips, manual safety and lanyard ring. Local reporting estimates 3,000 revolvers will be produced annually with a price tag of roughly $1,300. The revolvers will come with a wooden presentation case with green felt inlay.

Webley & Scott also plans to open two local gun ranges to teach civilians how to shoot. While not a Constitutional right, as here in the U.S., India does allow citizens to own and carry firearms of select calibers, including handguns chambered in .22, .32, .35 and .380.