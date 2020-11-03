Founded in England in 1790, Webley & Scott is one of the oldest names in the gun industry and maker of some of the most famous firearms in the world, including the Webley revolver. Producing revolvers since 1853, it wasn’t until 1887 when the unique top-break Webley Mk I would be adopted as the official sidearm of the British Defense Forces, but it and future iterations would remain in service until the mid 1960s.

With a strong history serving markets around the world, Webley & Scott launched operations in India in 2019, establishing a brand-new manufacturing facility to produce both time-proven designs and innovative new firearms. Among those is the 1899-classic .32 S&W Long Webley Mk IV revolver.

While pandemic restrictions delayed production, Webley & Scott India recently announced two Mk IV models — the Pocket Revolver and Overhand Pocket Revolver — would soon be available through Indian dealers.