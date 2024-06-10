Wheelgun Nation

Enfield No. 2 Mk I

Introduced in 1928, the new 27-oz. Enfield No. 2 Mk I chambered a round named .380 British. This is a six-shot revolver with top-brake operation. To open it, a lever on the frame’s left side is pressed while the barrel is simultaneously pushed down. That ejects all empty or full cases from the chambers. New rounds are then inserted, and the barrel is brought up smartly to lock it in place. Enfield No. 2 Mk Is are capable of both single action and double action modes of fire, but a later Enfield No. 2 Mk I* without hammer spur is double action only. Ostensibly, this later version was intended for crew members of armored vehicles because hammer spurs tended to catch on protuberances in confined spaces.

Both versions of Enfield No. 2s are otherwise the same. The barrel length is 5″ and the finish is a dull blue. The barrel latch serves as a non-adjustable rear sight with a square notch milled into it. The front sight blade is removable, held by a single screw. Blades came in different heights so each revolver can be zeroed.

The actual configuration of the No. 2’s barrels is unique. Its sides are flat planes, the bottom is rounded and there is an integral full-length rib that ends in the stud into which sight blades are attached. Also odd to Americans is the barrel’s rifling has seven grooves. The twist is to the right. Having owned this handgun for nearly 20 years, I would have bet big bucks its grips were serrated wood, but with some reading, it was revealed they are actually serrated plastic. As befits a military handgun there is a lanyard ring in its grip bottom.

According to Military Small Arms of the 20th Century, 7th Edition by Ian V. Hoggs and John S. Weeks, the Enfield No. 2 Mk Is were recalled in 1938 and converted to No. 2 MK I*, i.e. double action only with spur-less hammer. Consequently, unaltered No. 2 MK Is are “exceptionally rare.” I admit to not having viewed many of these little revolvers, so I’m not sure of the veracity of this statement. What I do know is I found mine at a Montana gun show nearly 20 years ago. It has its hammer spur, functions single and double action and even better, it’s marked RAF (Royal Air Force). The above-mentioned book says these revolvers were made at the Enfield Royal Small Arms Factory and the Albion Motor Company. The Singer Sewing Machine Company (of England) manufactured parts. I cannot find data on how many were made, but they remained in British service until 1957. My sample is stamped Enfield Mk I, dated 1936 and has a 54XXX serial number.