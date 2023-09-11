Wild, Wild West in 9mm?

Wild, Wild West

Artemus Gordon took an Uber to the front gate of the unmarked government facility in rural Virginia. He thanked his driver, a Pakistani national named Tanvir, who was working to bring his family over from Faisalabad, and exited the vehicle with his day bag. Tanvir asked what he was doing out so far in the country, and Gordon simply answered work. That was not altogether untrue.

Gordon flashed his credentials to the security officer in the simple metal building unnecessarily. He and Eddie had known each other for several years now. Ever since meeting the TDA recruiter at the Delta compound at Fort Bragg, Captain Artemus Gordon, formerly of the U.S. Army Special Forces, had spent most of his time working at this top-secret facility. TDA stood for Time Displacement Administration.

Gordon found his deployment clothes waiting in the locker room as expected. He changed out of his 5.11s and Under Armour in favor of long john underwear, rough homespun, and a pair of well-aged boots. He checked his pockets one last time to ensure he had sanitized himself of everything made in the 21st century, powered off his smartphone, and secured it all in his locker. His deployment briefing was scheduled in 10 minutes.

Miguelito Quixote Loveless would actually be born in St. Petersburg, Russia, in another seven years. He was the reason Artemus Gordon was about to step into the time displacement apparatus and reappear in 1877 to meet his counterpart James West. West was already deployed and waiting, though “waiting” was a relative term when time machines were involved.

Dr. Loveless was a malignant dwarf with a genius IQ and a propensity for megalomania. He had developed and exploited theoretical time displacement along a parallel arc from the U.S. government and sent himself back to the late 1800s to sow chaos. Like so many psychopaths, Loveless wanted to rule the world. However, he was insightful enough to realize this was an unreasonable aspiration in the interconnected digital age. To wield truly supreme power, he would have to start somewhat earlier. Gordon and West were tasked to stop him by any means necessary before he disrupted all subsequent time streams.

The briefing was a formality. Like an astronaut, Gordon had trained for this particular mission for months. He drew his weapons and equipment from the TDA quartermaster and packed it all to his liking inside a brace of shopworn leather saddlebags. He carried a change of clothes, a straight razor and toiletries, and $1,000 in vintage gold pieces. His weapon was a modern 9mm rendition of the tried-and-true Remington 1875 revolver.

The gun had been a special order with markings that reflected the period. The cartridge was chosen for its proven controllability, accuracy and downrange effectiveness. He dropped five Winchester PDX-1 Defender hollowpoints into the cylinder and slid the gun into his well-used low-ride leather thigh rig. It rode there like a piece of his anatomy. Gordon dropped another 200 loose rounds into a cloth sack and stowed them in his bag.

Once he was satisfied everything was as it should be, Gordon stepped onto the glowing platform and smiled at the technician. Her name was Monica. She was a gorgeous strawberry blonde whose number he had secured in his phone. With a nod, she energized the coils, browned out half of the Eastern seaboard, and sent CPT Artemus Gordon back to meet his friend in 1877. If all went as planned, Gordon and West would be back in two weeks with Dr. Loveless neutralized. If they failed, then everything and everyone he had ever known, including Monica, would likely just cease to exist. No pressure …