Designed For Reliability

years engineering a 9mm 1911-type handgun that would avoid the traditional vexations caused by the incompatibility of the platform and the cartridge. The 1911 handgun was designed around the .45 ACP cartridge, hence the magazine and mag well are dimensionally too long for optimum feeding performance with the shorter 9mm cartridge. Without either dimpling the front or adding a spacer at the back of the magazine, the 9mm cartridge has a tendency to nose-dive when the slide attempts to feed it into the chamber.

Wilson and his team therefore started the original EDC X9 gambit by designing a proper-sized magazine and then building a gun around it. The result is a pistol shorter front to back and allows an almost straight-into-the-chamber feeding angle. This eases the emphasis traditionally placed on precision in the angle and smoothness of the barrel ramp, a perpetual issue with the 1911 platform, especially when chambered for 9mm.

The original X9 design goal was to create a reliable, high-capacity 9mm utility gun while maintaining the great trigger and superb accuracy provided by the original 1911 design. The X9 deviates from Browning’s design — the gun has no grip safety, has an exterior extractor and a fluted, bushing-less bull barrel. Eliminating the bushing required altering the spring cap mechanism, but these alterations had been perfected in other models years ago.

According to Bill Wilson, fluting the barrel looks good but also aids in functioning when the gun gets dirty. The slide is tri-topped (referred by some as “coffin-cut”) with the top flat surface being attractively serrated longitudinally. Grip panels are held in place by a removable backstrap, allowing for the elimination of grip screws and bushings resulting in a thinner grip. Removal of the backstrap allows easier access to most of the internal parts, a feature Bill admired on the Browning BDM handgun.

Wilson used his X-tac pattern on the front and backstrap of the frame and for both front and rear slide serrations. The X-tac pattern is as aggressive as fine checkering, not as abrasive as sharp baseball cuts and looks much better than rough stippling; it may be the best all-around surface treatment for a utility handgun.

They further modified the 1911 design by shortening the frame rails resulting in less bearing surface and enhancing reliability particularly in cold weather. A major engineering alteration is the elimination of the traditional locking lugs on the barrels. Similar to a GLOCK, the front of the barrel hood locks directly into the front of the ejection port. According to Bill, this had a dramatic effect on reliability without sacrificing accuracy.

The marketplace responded well to the X9’s reliability, accuracy and great trigger. The X9’s premier virtue however is its “ergonomics,” which is a five-dollar word to express the five-cent sentiment the gun just “feels” good. The original X9 has an overall length of 7.4″, height of 5.25″ and width of 1.4″, making it slightly larger than a GLOCK 19 and a little smaller than a Colt Commander. In short, it is an ideal size for a concealed carry gun.