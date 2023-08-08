Wonderful Contraptions

I don’t have much use for adjustable sights on a handgun. Now that’s not the same as saying adjustable handgun sights don’t have much use. They do. Adjustable handgun sights are wonderful little contraptions that add much to precision shooting. They are especially useful on things like target pistols, and big game hunting revolvers.

For handguns that live in the world of hard knocks, they’re considerably less wonderful. That said, let’s make sure I’m clear about one thing. I’m not talking about law enforcement work. I know absolutely nothing about such things, as I’ve never been one. But, back in my younger days I traveled the mountains and backcountry of Montana and Wyoming many hundreds, perhaps even thousands of miles on horseback. Much of that time I wore one or another type of revolver, because my haunts contained most of the lower 48’s grizzly population.

Short of sustained combat use, I doubt if there’s anything that will beat up a handgun more than that. Weather is the most pas-sive factor. Then there are things like branches snagging the sights, or being dumped by a horse and landing on it, or even the horse falling and rolling over you and the gun. I’ve had all that happen. Got the arthritis to prove it.

Before going on, though, let’s draw a line. Target sights are almost always referred to as adjustable sights, but there is a dif-ference. In my opinion all handgun sights are adjustable. I’ve never met a set I couldn’t adjust, albeit at times some effort is required. Target sights are meant to be screwdriver-adjustable, and almost always for both windage and elevation. And they also usually set up high and prominent. That’s how they should be for they are intended for precision shooting.