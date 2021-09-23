It's About Fundamental Rights

How often do you hear about a First Amendment group supporting a Second Amendment issue?

Probably less often then you read about a Second Amendment group supporting a First Amendment case, especially one involving a 16-year-old suing an Illinois high school over an alleged violation of her constitutional right to protest. It happened in 2018, and recently the school settled the lawsuit, paying the student $35,000, news reports noted.

The case involved Madison Oster and her father, Jeremy. They sued Hononegah Community High School District 207 and school officials in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Western Division, with support and funding provided by the Second Amendment Foundation.

“It’s all about fundamental rights,” noted SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb. In a statement announcing SAF’s support of the lawsuit when it was filed, he explained, “First Amendment rights are just as important as Second Amendment rights especially when being used to protect those Second Amendment rights.”

On March 14, 2018, students at the school staged a “walkout” to demand more gun control in response to the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Fla. That incident fueled the “March for Our Lives” movement.

Madison and her friends had a different idea — supporting the Second Amendment with safety messages, but the executive associate principal separated her group from the other students, who were protesting on the school football field. Madison’s group was directed to a sidewalk outside of the football field. Another principal allegedly called Madison’s group “troublemakers.”

The lawsuit also alleged that a school official “subjected Madison’s group to the taunts of their classmates by holding them aside while all of the other students walked past them into the building. One student yelled at Madison to kill herself. Another student took pictures of Madison’s group, one of which reportedly became an online meme and method of ridicule among the other HCHS students.”

