Out and Armed in Beverly Hills: Californians Seek CCW Permits

What’s going on? Perhaps Joel Glucksman, described by the Post as a private security executive, provided the answer: “Even hardcore leftist Democrats who said to me in the past, ‘I’ll never own a gun’ are calling me asking about firearms.”

He estimated that this year he’s seen an “increase of 80 percent in the number of requests.”

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva told the newspaper his agency has approved more than 2,000 CCW applications since 2018, from more than 8,100 applications. It’s a start, considering his predecessor approved only 194 permits during the previous four years.

Here’s the capper: “More than 1,800 people have been shot in Los Angeles in 2021,” the newspaper said, “up from 1,530 in 2020. Homicides in LA rose nearly 50 percent, from 161 to 236, between January to October of 2020 and 2021. There had been 361 homicides in LA in 2021 as of Dec. 9. That’s still a far cry from the peak: 1,984 homicides in 1991.”

People don’t think that far back. Some of them weren’t even born at that time, and others were children. It’s here and now getting their attention, in an environment where District Attorney George Gascon is under fire for his alleged soft glove handling of criminal cases.

