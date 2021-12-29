The high court is considering the constitutionality of New York’s concealed carry permit law and the way it’s administered. If the court honestly adheres to the Second Amendment, many suggest New York’s law is toast, and along with it the laws in neighboring New Jersey, Maryland, California, Massachusetts and a handful of other states.

The announcement didn’t get all the attention it should have, perhaps because the establishment media doesn’t like to acknowledge any pro-rights group exists other than the National Rifle Association, and they simply don’t care to announce good news to a firearms civil rights group.

For example, when SAF won the Chicago case, some of the media erroneously said it was an NRA victory. Others simply reported that a “gun rights group” was behind the lawsuit challenging the city’s gun control law. The lead plaintiff in that case was the late Otis McDonald, a man I had the pleasure of interviewing twice and meeting a few times.

McDonald merely wanted a gun to keep in his home because he lived in an unsavory environment. He was one of the most gentle of gentlemen from the proverbial “old school.” He was soft spoken, polite and courageous, not just for taking on a city run by rotten politics, but because it was widely known he wanted a gun to fight back.

