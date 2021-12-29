Corporate Support Growing

Over the past couple of years, SAF’s position has grown in the firearms community and as a result, corporate support has been expanding.

Sporting Systems is the single “Platinum sponsor,” while there are five “Gold sponsors” backing the foundation: Henry, Armed American Radio, Gun Talk Radio, the U.S. Concealed Carry Association and Daniel Defense. Silver sponsorships are provided by Dillon Precision, Luth-AR, the Silencer Shop, Rainier Arms and U.S. Law Shield.