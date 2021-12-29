"An Honor"
In announcing its sponsorship, SIG SAUER, whose domestic operation is headquartered in New Hampshire, did not downplay the significance of this development.
“It’s an honor for SIG SAUER to contribute to the important work of the Second Amendment Foundation and join forces with their 700,000 plus membership to defend our constitutional rights to privately own and possess firearms,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc., in a prepared statement. “The Second Amendment is under constant attack and the legal activism, education, and resources provided by the Second Amendment Foundation is absolutely essential to stopping the encroachment on our constitutional rights and ensuring that the Second Amendment is preserved for future generations.”
SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb was overwhelmed that a company of Sig’s prestige has thrown its weight behind the foundation’s efforts.
“This unprecedented commitment from SIG SAUER is simply awesome,” Gottlieb said. “To have this legendary company as our very first Double Diamond sponsor underscores the importance of our legal and educational efforts. I am both humbled and grateful at this level of support for our efforts to defend the right to keep and bear arms.
“SIG SAUER’s commitment will guarantee that SAF can continue winning firearms freedom one lawsuit at a time,” Gottlieb added.
