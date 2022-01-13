Over the years I’ve made a habit of keeping a supply of propellants for my favorite loads, plus I hit the gun shows and stock up on primers and bullets when they’re available for a decent price.

The first stage of this process is to tumble my brass. I was getting rid of a bunch of old emails when I ran across a brief exchange from months ago with American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale, which inspired this column. He had written a piece on tumbling in which he described the advantages of wet tumbling brass over dry tumbling or vibrating using ground-up corncob or walnut shell media.

“Once you tumble wet,” McHale deftly observed, “you never go back. As a decades-long dry tumbling kind of guy, I saw no need to try the wet method — until I did. Not only does cleaning cases with water, detergent and steel pins get your brass shiny, it also (literally) washes away all the nasty range filth. With dry tumbling, all the dirt has nowhere to go. It’s like mopping with dirty water.”

That remark was so spot-on I sent him a reply in which I explained, “I went to wet tumbling about four years ago and it was one of the smartest things I ever did in terms of reloading ammunition. I happen to own a (Lyman) Cyclone and it’s a godsend. There is nothing like reloading with sparkling clean brass. Even the primer pockets are spiffy. My secret is to use HOT water because it really cleans off the crud. And then do a 10-minute rinse tumble.”