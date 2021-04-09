No Wonder Gun Sales Spiked
With all of this going on, is it any wonder Oregon guns sales “significantly increased” last year?
A publication called The Epoch Times reported more than 516,690 background checks were conducted in the state last year. That’s compared to the 357,700 NICS checks initiated in the Beaver State in 2019, the news agency added.
Gun sales and background checks were up across the country last year, so Oregon citizens were essentially just keeping up. But that’s not the whole story, and everybody knows it.
One cannot watch nightly anarchy in the state’s largest city, where the municipal government is seemingly bending over backwards to accommodate the anarchists while cutting the police budget and not take action to protect home and family. But that’s what happened in Oregon, Washington and other jurisdictions where good people felt abandoned.
Meanwhile, so far this year in Salem, Oregon’s capital, liberal politicians who hold the legislative majority have been pushing gun control.
Source:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/gun-sales-skyrocket-in-oregon-amid-riots-pandemic_3709709.html