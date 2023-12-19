Beretta 92XI Squalo Pistol

Building on the base 92X series, the new Beretta 92XI Squalo 9mm pistol comes equipped with the X-treme S single action only and flat-faced trigger, performance DLC coated trigger components, and a lightweight skeletonized hammer, allowing for a crisp trigger pull with the option to go cocked and locked. The Squalo also features a Toni System flared mag well, allowing for fast reloads and a high-textured grip exclusively designed for Beretta by Hogue for better control.

A fiber optic front sight allows for fast sight acquisition, but the option for MRDS optics mounting makes this a reliable choice for competition shooting. An extended take-down lever allows for faster follow-up shots, and the adjustable mag release offers the ability to customize this pistol to your individual needs. Included are three Mec-Gar 18 + 4-round magazines.