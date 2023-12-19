2
Beretta 92XI Squalo Pistol
Building on the base 92X series, the new Beretta 92XI Squalo 9mm pistol comes equipped with the X-treme S single action only and flat-faced trigger, performance DLC coated trigger components, and a lightweight skeletonized hammer, allowing for a crisp trigger pull with the option to go cocked and locked. The Squalo also features a Toni System flared mag well, allowing for fast reloads and a high-textured grip exclusively designed for Beretta by Hogue for better control.
A fiber optic front sight allows for fast sight acquisition, but the option for MRDS optics mounting makes this a reliable choice for competition shooting. An extended take-down lever allows for faster follow-up shots, and the adjustable mag release offers the ability to customize this pistol to your individual needs. Included are three Mec-Gar 18 + 4-round magazines.
SPECS
• Model: 92XI Squalo
• Caliber: 9x19mm parabellum
• Action: Single-action only
• Firing Mechanism: Hammer-fired
• Overall Length: 8.5 inches
• Barrel Length: 4.7 inches
• Overall Height: 5.4 inches
• Overall Width: 1.5 inches
• Grip Width: 1.3 inches
• Weight: 33.3 ounces (unloaded)
• Sight Radius: 6.1 inches
• Capacity: 22
The Beretta 92XI Squalo has a starting MSRP of $1,299. For more information, visit Beretta.com.
Beretta has also collaborated with Langdon Tactical Technology (LTT), who will offer a small run of the 92XI Squalo enhanced by their custom gun work. More information can be found at LangdonTactical.com. Visit www.langdontactical.com for more information.
