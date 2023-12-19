Online Exclusive: Matches, Switches & Handloading Niches

Beretta 92XI Squalo Pistol

Written By Handgunner Staff
2

Building on the base 92X series, the new Beretta 92XI Squalo 9mm pistol comes equipped with the X-treme S single action only and flat-faced trigger, performance DLC coated trigger components, and a lightweight skeletonized hammer, allowing for a crisp trigger pull with the option to go cocked and locked. The Squalo also features a Toni System flared mag well, allowing for fast reloads and a high-textured grip exclusively designed for Beretta by Hogue for better control.

A fiber optic front sight allows for fast sight acquisition, but the option for MRDS optics mounting makes this a reliable choice for competition shooting. An extended take-down lever allows for faster follow-up shots, and the adjustable mag release offers the ability to customize this pistol to your individual needs. Included are three Mec-Gar 18 + 4-round magazines.

SPECS

Model: 92XI Squalo

• Caliber: 9x19mm parabellum

• Action: Single-action only

• Firing Mechanism: Hammer-fired

• Overall Length: 8.5 inches

• Barrel Length: 4.7 inches

• Overall Height: 5.4 inches

• Overall Width: 1.5 inches

• Grip Width: 1.3 inches

 Weight: 33.3 ounces (unloaded)

• Sight Radius: 6.1 inches

• Capacity: 22

The Beretta 92XI Squalo has a starting MSRP of $1,299. For more information, visit Beretta.com.

Beretta has also collaborated with Langdon Tactical Technology (LTT), who will offer a small run of the 92XI Squalo enhanced by their custom gun work. More information can be found at LangdonTactical.com. Visit www.langdontactical.com for more information.

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox each week.

2

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Beretta 92XI Squalo Pistol
Beretta 92XI...
Building on the base 92X series, the new Beretta 92XI Squalo 9mm pistol is an out-of-the-box solution built for competition.
Read Full Article
Riflescopes On...
The other day, while at the shooting range wringing out the accuracy potential in an Anschutz Exemplar, I had a fellow shooter come up and initiate a...
Read Full Article
The Crew-Served...
Back in the 1990s, the US Special Operations Command set out to rewrite the book on combat handguns. The failure of the FBI’s 9mm loadings to stop two...
Read Full Article