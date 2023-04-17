Beretta APX A1 Tactical Pistol

Developed in collaboration with special forces units, the new Beretta APX A1 Full-Size Tactical pistol chambered in 9mm is the latest addition to the company’s APX Series.

The APX A1 Tactical comes packed with premium features such as blacked-out suppressor height sights and a red dot optic-ready slide.

This new tactical pistol comes suppressor ready out of the box with a ½” – 28 threaded barrel for compatibility with standard U.S.-market suppressors, allowing for greater precision and more accurate follow-up shots due to reduced recoil.

Suppressor height sights offer a clearer sight picture when running suppressed or when getting your red dot sight to co-witness with this new model.

It comes with three 21-round extended magazines to allow for less reloading and magazine changes when competing, giving you the tactical advantage in defense situations.

The APX A1 Tactical is designed to accomplish shooters’ needs in sport, tactical and self-defense shooting scenarios. It’s offered in classic Olive Drab with black hardware and backstrap.